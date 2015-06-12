CASABLANCA, June 12 Former Dutch World Cup captain Ruud Krol was named coach of Morocco's Raja Casablanca on a two-year deal, club officials said on Friday.

Krol becomes the third man to take charge of the club in a matter of months. Raja fired Portuguese coach Jose Romao after failing to qualify for the group phase of the African Champions League and his successor Faouzi Benzarti went back to his native Tunisia after just three weeks in the job.

It is a fifth job in north Africa over the last two years for the 66-year-old Krol. In 2013 he took CS Sfaxien of Tunisia to the African Confederation Cup title and was then briefly caretaker coach of Tunisia when they lost in the World Cup qualifying play-offs to Cameroon.

He followed that with brief spells at Esperance in Tunisia and Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya.

Krol has also previously coached in Egypt and South Africa, where he won championship honours.