RABAT, Sept 23 Rachid Taoussi will replace Eric Gerets as coach of Morocco, the country's football federation said on Sunday without giving any details of the contract term.

Taoussi has just three weeks to prepare a team to host Mozambique in Marrakech in a decisive African Nations Cup qualifier, where Morocco face missing out on the 2012 finals unless they can overcome a two-goal deficit.

Defeat in the first leg of the final round qualifier in Maputo earlier this month and a poor start to the 2014 World Cup qualifiers led to the sacking of the former Belgium World Cup defender one week ago.

Taoussi, 56, is coach of Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, where he recently took over after leading Mahgreb Fes to the African Confederation Cup title last year. He has also previously coached Morocco's Olympic team. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)