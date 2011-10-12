MAPUTO Oct 12 Mozambique have appointed German Gert Engels as their new coach, giving him a two-year contract on Wednesday, the Mozambique Football Federation announced.

Engels, whose previous coaching experience has come in Japan as an assistant to current Australia coach Holger Osiek and later on his own, takes over the Mozambique job from Dutch coach Maart Nooij.

Mozambique begin their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign against the Comoros Islands in November when they play a preliminary-round tie over two legs inside five days.

They beat the same opponents 3-0 at home last weekend at the end of their unsuccessful African Nations Cup qualifying bid.

The 54-year-old Engels is a former Borussia Moenchengladbach player and Urawa Red Diamonds coach.

