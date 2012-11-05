Nov 5 Maxaquene gave secured the Mozambican league title two rounds before the end of this year's championship, local media reported on Monday.

The clubs's 1-0 home win over Textil Pungue on Sunday, combined with an away draw for rivals Ferroviario Maputo, means they have a six point lead with two games to go.

Because Maxaquene beat Ferroviario twice this season they still win the league even if Ferroviario finish with the same points total at the end of the season.

It is Maxaquene's first title since 2003 and their fifth overall since Mozambique won independence in 1975.

The Maputo-based club also qualified for next year's African Champions League.

