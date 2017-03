MAPUTO, June 16 Joao Chissano became the latest coaching casualty of the African Nations Cup qualfiers after being dismissed by Mozambique, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

Chissano was fired after a surprise 1-0 home defeat by Rwanda on Sunday at the start of the qualifiers for the 2017 finals.

Malawi sacked Young Chimodzi after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Zimbabwe in their opening group game. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)