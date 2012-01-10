ZURICH Jan 10 Namibia have lost their attempt to replace Burkina Faso at the African Nations Cup after sport's highest tribunal rejected their protest about the eligibility of a player.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Namibia's appeal had been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), clearing the West African team's participation.

"The decision of the appeal board of the CAF is confirmed," said CAS, according to the African confederation.

Namibia, beaten twice by Burkina Faso in the qualifiers, had accused their opponents of fielding Cameroon-born defender Herve Zengue when he was ineligible.

The Nations Cup, co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, runs from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12.

