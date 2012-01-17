LUANDA Jan 17 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Angola (Group B):

ANGOLA

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 5

Best performance: Quarter-finalists in 2008 and 2010

Coach: Lito Vidigal was the first African international to become coach of a top flight European club, taking charge of Uniao Leiria in Portugal in 2009. He is one of three brothers who played at the top level in Portugal. Lito and his brother Jose Luis were born in Angola but Lito played for Angola and Jose Luis for Portugal.

Lito Vidigal was in the Angola squad at the 1996 Nations Cup finals when they made their first appearance at the African championships. He took over as Angola coach in January last year.

Key players:

Djalma Campos (FC Porto). Age: 24 Position: Forward

Bought by the Portuguese champions at the beginning of the season from Maritimo, Djalma has recently broken into the starting line-up at his club but is yet to score. His father Abel Campos played at Benfica and also for Angola.

Manucho (Real Valladolid). Age: 28 Position: Forward

The Nations Cup finals in 2008 launched Manucho's career with his strong performances earning him a surprise move to Manchester United. But his prospects slipped quickly, via a loan spell at Hull City, to Real Valladolid in Spain, who loaned him out to two Turkish clubs last season.

Andre Makanga (Al Jahra). Age: 33 Position: Midfielder

Hard-tackling captain, who is the midfield heart of the team. Played top level football in Portugal and Turkey before settling for the petro-dollars of Kuwait where he has been based for the last six years. This will be his third Nations Cup tournament after missing the 2010 edition because of injury.

FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 83rd

FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 83rd

Prospects: Angola will believe they can reach the last eight for a third successive tournament but have a squad that is limited in match-wining potential. There is too much reliance on older players like Andre Makanga, Flavio and Gilberto, who no longer command an edge to their game. A new crop of players has been encouraged by coach Vidigal but will be lacking in experience for the tournament.