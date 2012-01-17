LUANDA Jan 17 Factbox on African Nations
Cup finalists Angola (Group B):
ANGOLA
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 5
Best performance: Quarter-finalists in 2008 and 2010
Coach: Lito Vidigal was the first African international to
become coach of a top flight European club, taking charge of
Uniao Leiria in Portugal in 2009. He is one of three brothers
who played at the top level in Portugal. Lito and his brother
Jose Luis were born in Angola but Lito played for Angola and
Jose Luis for Portugal.
Lito Vidigal was in the Angola squad at the 1996 Nations Cup
finals when they made their first appearance at the African
championships. He took over as Angola coach in January last
year.
Key players:
Djalma Campos (FC Porto). Age: 24 Position: Forward
Bought by the Portuguese champions at the beginning of the
season from Maritimo, Djalma has recently broken into the
starting line-up at his club but is yet to score. His father
Abel Campos played at Benfica and also for Angola.
Manucho (Real Valladolid). Age: 28 Position: Forward
The Nations Cup finals in 2008 launched Manucho's career
with his strong performances earning him a surprise move to
Manchester United. But his prospects slipped quickly, via a loan
spell at Hull City, to Real Valladolid in Spain, who loaned him
out to two Turkish clubs last season.
Andre Makanga (Al Jahra). Age: 33 Position: Midfielder
Hard-tackling captain, who is the midfield heart of the
team. Played top level football in Portugal and Turkey before
settling for the petro-dollars of Kuwait where he has been based
for the last six years. This will be his third Nations Cup
tournament after missing the 2010 edition because of injury.
FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 83rd
Prospects: Angola will believe they can reach the last eight
for a third successive tournament but have a squad that is
limited in match-wining potential. There is too much reliance on
older players like Andre Makanga, Flavio and Gilberto, who no
longer command an edge to their game. A new crop of players has
been encouraged by coach Vidigal but will be lacking in
experience for the tournament.
