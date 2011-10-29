MALABO Oct 29 Burkina Faso can play in next
year's African Nations Cup finals after a protest about the use
of an ineligible player was thrown out, the Confederation of
African Football (CAF) said on Saturday.
Namibia protested that Burkina Faso's use of Cameroon-born
defender Herve Zengue in two qualifying matches contravened the
rules of world soccer's governing body FIFA.
The Namibians said Zengue, who plays his club football in
Russia, did not qualify to play for Burkina Faso because he was
not born there, had no blood ties with the country and had never
lived there.
CAF's executive committee, meeting in Equatorial Guinea
before Saturday's African Nations Cup draw, said in a statement
they had dismissed the protest.
Burkina Faso said they had given Zengue a passport because
he was married to a Burkinabe woman.
The finals are being co-hosted in Equatorial Guinea and
Gabon from Jan. 21 to Feb. 14.
