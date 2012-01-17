OUAGADOUGOU Jan 17 Factbox on African
Nations Cup finalists Burkina Faso (Group B):
BURKINA FASO
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 7
Best performance: Semi-finalists in 1998
Coach: Portuguese Paulo Duarte is one of two coaches who
return to take charge at a second successive Nations Cup
tournament. The 42-year-old played at Uniao Leiria in Portugal
for most of his career and then became their coach in 2006. Two
years later he was appointed coach of Burkina Faso and in 2009
tried to combine it with the job of coaching Le Mans.
But after six months, and with the Ligue 1 club struggling
to stay out of relegation zone, he was given a ultimatum to
choose between the two and stuck with Burkina Faso.
Key players:
Abdou Razack Traore Age: 23. Position: Forward
Ivorian-born utility player given Burkinabe nationality in
March to play in their qualifying campaign where he was
immediately among the goals. Played at Raja Casablanca in
Morocco and Rosenborg in Norway before moving to Poland two
years ago. Operates either in midfield or as striker.
Jonathan Pitroipa (Stade Rennes). Age: 25 Position:
Midfielder
Pitroipa moved to Europe as a teenager to play at SC
Freiburg, later catching the eye of Hamburg and making the step
up to the Bundesliga. Rennes bought him in August for his pace
and dribbling skills, paying around 3 million euros. He has been
a consistent performer at national team level since debuting
five years ago.
Charles Kabore (Olympique Marseille). Age: 23 Position:
Defender.
He has been used in a right back role of late, although is
much happier in the centre of the midfield. Long regarded as one
of African football's more exciting prospects, Kabore was linked
at the start of the season with a possible move to England but
has a long-term contract at Marseille. A Ligue 1 winner in 2010
as well as picking up a winner's medal in the League Cup
FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 62nd
Prospects: Burkina Faso's participation in the finals was in
doubt until just two weeks ago when a protest they used an
ineligible player in the qualifiers was thrown out. The need to
naturalise Cameroon-born defender Here Zengue almost saw them
kicked out of the finals but reflects the fact their coach feels
there is a lack of depth in the squad.
They had an easy qualifying campaign with just two opponents
in their group and neither the Gambia nor Namibia provided much
opposition. Against tougher teams they are untested and although
competitive cannot expect to go much further than a possible
quarter-final place. Key group game will be against Angola.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Dave
Thompson. (To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more soccer)