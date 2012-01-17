OUAGADOUGOU Jan 17 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Burkina Faso (Group B):

BURKINA FASO

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 7

Best performance: Semi-finalists in 1998

Coach: Portuguese Paulo Duarte is one of two coaches who return to take charge at a second successive Nations Cup tournament. The 42-year-old played at Uniao Leiria in Portugal for most of his career and then became their coach in 2006. Two years later he was appointed coach of Burkina Faso and in 2009 tried to combine it with the job of coaching Le Mans.

But after six months, and with the Ligue 1 club struggling to stay out of relegation zone, he was given a ultimatum to choose between the two and stuck with Burkina Faso.

Key players:

Abdou Razack Traore Age: 23. Position: Forward

Ivorian-born utility player given Burkinabe nationality in March to play in their qualifying campaign where he was immediately among the goals. Played at Raja Casablanca in Morocco and Rosenborg in Norway before moving to Poland two years ago. Operates either in midfield or as striker.

Jonathan Pitroipa (Stade Rennes). Age: 25 Position: Midfielder

Pitroipa moved to Europe as a teenager to play at SC Freiburg, later catching the eye of Hamburg and making the step up to the Bundesliga. Rennes bought him in August for his pace and dribbling skills, paying around 3 million euros. He has been a consistent performer at national team level since debuting five years ago.

Charles Kabore (Olympique Marseille). Age: 23 Position: Defender.

He has been used in a right back role of late, although is much happier in the centre of the midfield. Long regarded as one of African football's more exciting prospects, Kabore was linked at the start of the season with a possible move to England but has a long-term contract at Marseille. A Ligue 1 winner in 2010 as well as picking up a winner's medal in the League Cup

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 62nd

Prospects: Burkina Faso's participation in the finals was in doubt until just two weeks ago when a protest they used an ineligible player in the qualifiers was thrown out. The need to naturalise Cameroon-born defender Here Zengue almost saw them kicked out of the finals but reflects the fact their coach feels there is a lack of depth in the squad.

They had an easy qualifying campaign with just two opponents in their group and neither the Gambia nor Namibia provided much opposition. Against tougher teams they are untested and although competitive cannot expect to go much further than a possible quarter-final place. Key group game will be against Angola.