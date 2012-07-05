- JOHANNESBURG, July 5 D raw for the final round of 2013 African Nations Cup qualifiers to be played over two legs, held in Johannesburg on Thursday: Mali v Botswana Zimbabwe v Angola Ghana v Malawi Liberia v Nigeria Zambia v Uganda Cape Verde Islands v Cameroon Mozambique v Morocco Sierra Leone v Tunisia Guinea v Niger Sudan v Ethiopia Libya v Algeria Ivory Coast v Senegal DR Congo v Equatorial Guinea Gabon v Togo Central African Republic v Burkina Faso

Teams mentioned first played at home in the first leg on the weekend of Sept. 7-9 with the return match on the weekend of October 12-14.

The winners join hosts South Africa in the finals from Jan, 19-Feb. 10 next year.

