- JOHANNESBURG, July 5 D raw for the final
round of 2013 African Nations Cup qualifiers to be played over
two legs, held in Johannesburg on Thursday:
Mali v Botswana
Zimbabwe v Angola
Ghana v Malawi
Liberia v Nigeria
Zambia v Uganda
Cape Verde Islands v Cameroon
Mozambique v Morocco
Sierra Leone v Tunisia
Guinea v Niger
Sudan v Ethiopia
Libya v Algeria
Ivory Coast v Senegal
DR Congo v Equatorial Guinea
Gabon v Togo
Central African Republic v Burkina Faso
Teams mentioned first played at home in the first leg on the
weekend of Sept. 7-9 with the return match on the weekend of
October 12-14.
The winners join hosts South Africa in the finals from Jan,
19-Feb. 10 next year.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)