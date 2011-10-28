By Mark Gleeson
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 Defending champions Egypt,
traditional contenders Cameroon and Nigeria and last year's
World Cup hosts South Africa head the list of notable absentees
from Saturday's African Nations Cup draw where a vastly changed
finals field will be paired into four groups.
Three debutants - Botswana, Niger and co-hosts Equatorial
Guinea -- feature among the list of 16 finalists in the draw
taking place in Malabo, the capital of Equitorial Guinea, which
has had its traditional order overturned by a series of shock
results in the qualifiers.
Egypt, who have won the last three tournaments, tumbled out
early in the preliminaries, Cameroon were also eliminated before
the final round of qualifiers and Nigeria lost out on a dramatic
last day of action.
Only one of the winners from the last nine editions of the
Nations Cup will be at the finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon
from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12.
Tunisia won in 2004 but while the likes of Ghana, Ivory
Coast, Morocco and Sudan are past champions, it has been decades
since their previous successes.
South Africa's absence is due in part to their management
team mis-reading the qualifying rules that saw coach Pitso
Mosimane playing for a draw instead of a win in their final
qualifier at home to Sierra Leone earlier this month. That
mistake allowed Niger to qualify at South Afrcia's expense.
Saturday's draw sees Equatorial Guinea as the top seeds in
Group A while Gabon have similar status in Group C. Ghana and
the Ivory Coast are the other two seeded teams but a draw will
determine who heads Groups B and D.
Angola, Guinea, Zambia and Tunisia are ranked second seeds
while Burkina Faso, Mali, Morocco and Senegal are to be drawn
from the third tier.
The lowest tier of teams is made up of newcomers Botswana
and Niger plus Libya and Sudan, who qualified at the weekend in
the best runners-up slots.
The seedings were determined on previous Nations Cup
tournament results.
Four venues are being used for the three week tournament.
Group A will be based in Bata and Group B in Malabo. Group C is
based in Franceville and Group D in Libreville, the Gabonese
capital which also hosts the final.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, Editing by Mike
Collett)