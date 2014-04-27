April 27 The draw for the 2015 African Nations Cup qualifiers:

First round

Liberia v Lesotho

Kenya v Comoros Islands

Madagascar v Uganda

Mauritania v Equatorial Guinea

Namibia v Congo

Libya v Rwanda

Burundi v Botswana

Central African Republic v Guinea Bissau

Swaziland v Sierra Leone

Gambia v Seychelles

Sao Tome e Principe v Benin

Malawi v Chad

Tanzania v Zimbabwe

Mozambique v South Sudan

The country mentioned first hosts the opening leg on the weekend of May 16-18. The return leg is played on the weekend of May 30-31 and June 1. The aggregate winners advance to the second round.

- -

Second Round

Liberia or Lesotho v Kenya or Comoros Islands

Madagascar or Uganda v Mauritania or Equatorial Guinea

Namibia or Congo v Libya or Rwanda

Burundi or Botswana v Central African Republic or Guinea Bissau

Swaziland or Sierra Leone v Gambia or Seychelles

Sao Tome e Principe or Benin v Malawi or Chad

Tanzania or Zimbabwe v Mozambique or South Sudan

The country mentioned first hosts the opening leg on the weekend of July 18-20. The return leg is played on the weekend of August 1-3. The aggregate winners advance to the group stage.

- -

Group stage

Group A: Nigeria, Sudan, South Africa, Namibia or Congo or Libya or Rwanda

Group B: Mali, Ethiopia, Algeria, Sao Tome e Principe or Benin or Malawi or Chad

Group C: Burkina Faso, Gabon, Angola, Liberia or Lesotho or Kenya or Comoros Islands

Group D: Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Swaziland or Sierra Leone or Gambia or Seychelles

Group E: Ghana, Guinea, Togo, Madagascar or Uganda or Mauritania or Equatorial Guinea

Group F: Zambia, Niger, Cape Verde Islands, Tanzania or Zimbabwe or Mozambique or South Sudan

Group G: Tunisia, Senegal, Egypt, Burundi or Botswana or Central African Republic or Guinea Bissau

The top two countries in each group, plus the best third placed finisher, qualify for the finals along with hosts Morocco. The group matches will be played September 5-6, September 10, October 10-11, October 15, November 14-15 and November 19.