April 27 The draw for the 2015 African Nations Cup qualifiers:
First round
Liberia v Lesotho
Kenya v Comoros Islands
Madagascar v Uganda
Mauritania v Equatorial Guinea
Namibia v Congo
Libya v Rwanda
Burundi v Botswana
Central African Republic v Guinea Bissau
Swaziland v Sierra Leone
Gambia v Seychelles
Sao Tome e Principe v Benin
Malawi v Chad
Tanzania v Zimbabwe
Mozambique v South Sudan
The country mentioned first hosts the opening leg on the weekend of May 16-18. The return leg is played on the weekend of May 30-31 and June 1. The aggregate winners advance to the second round.
- -
Second Round
Liberia or Lesotho v Kenya or Comoros Islands
Madagascar or Uganda v Mauritania or Equatorial Guinea
Namibia or Congo v Libya or Rwanda
Burundi or Botswana v Central African Republic or Guinea Bissau
Swaziland or Sierra Leone v Gambia or Seychelles
Sao Tome e Principe or Benin v Malawi or Chad
Tanzania or Zimbabwe v Mozambique or South Sudan
The country mentioned first hosts the opening leg on the weekend of July 18-20. The return leg is played on the weekend of August 1-3. The aggregate winners advance to the group stage.
- -
Group stage
Group A: Nigeria, Sudan, South Africa, Namibia or Congo or Libya or Rwanda
Group B: Mali, Ethiopia, Algeria, Sao Tome e Principe or Benin or Malawi or Chad
Group C: Burkina Faso, Gabon, Angola, Liberia or Lesotho or Kenya or Comoros Islands
Group D: Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Swaziland or Sierra Leone or Gambia or Seychelles
Group E: Ghana, Guinea, Togo, Madagascar or Uganda or Mauritania or Equatorial Guinea
Group F: Zambia, Niger, Cape Verde Islands, Tanzania or Zimbabwe or Mozambique or South Sudan
Group G: Tunisia, Senegal, Egypt, Burundi or Botswana or Central African Republic or Guinea Bissau
The top two countries in each group, plus the best third placed finisher, qualify for the finals along with hosts Morocco. The group matches will be played September 5-6, September 10, October 10-11, October 15, November 14-15 and November 19. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)