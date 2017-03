MALABO Dec 3 The draw for next year's African Nations Cup finals, conducted by the Confederation of African Football in Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday:

Group A: Equatorial Guinea (seeded), Burkina Faso, Congo, Gabon

Group B: Zambia (seeded), Cape Verde Islands, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tunisia

Group C: Ghana (seeded), Algeria, Senegal, South Africa

Group D: Ivory Coast (seeded), Cameroon, Guinea, Mali

The tournament will be played from Jan.17 to Feb. 8 in Bata, Ebebiyin, Malabo and Mongomo. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)