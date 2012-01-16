Jan 16 Factbox on African Nations Cup
finalists Equatorial Guinea (Group A):
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 0
Coach: Unheralded Brazilian Gilson Paulo was parachuted into
take over as coach two weeks ago after the departure of Henri
Michel, the veteran French coach who accused officials of
interfering in his work. Gilson Paulo has worked on the coaching
staff at Vasco da Gama and as head coach at Olara, Bangu and
Portuguesa in Brazil. It is not certain that he will be the only
man pulling the strings in terms of team selection for the
co-hosts.
Key players:
Rodolfo Bodipo (Deportivo La Coruna). Age: 34 Position:
Forward
The best known player from Equatorial Guinea is now past his
prime but will captain the side on their Nations Cup debut. His
father is from Equatorial Guinea but his mother Spanish and
Bodipo was born in Seville. He played first for Equatorial
Guinea at the start of the 2006 World Cup qualifiers and been
recalled in the wake of Michel's departure.
Javier Balbao (Beira Mar). Age: 26 Position: Midfielder
Signed by Real Madrid as a 20-year-old prospect in 2005 but
Fabio Capello insisted he be loaned out for experience, spending
a season at Racing Santander before returning to Real.
But despite some Champions League appearances he never broke
through and was sold for 4-million euro to Benfica in 2008. That
move proved a flop and his contract was cancelled late August
after which he signed for Beira Mar in the Portuguese top
flight, where he has made just four starts this season.
Narcisse Ekanga (TP Mazembe Englebert). Age: 30 Position:
Midfielder
Former Cameroon junior international whose qualification
for Equatorial Guinea is dubious, reflecting the cavalier manner
in which the former Spanish colony has enticed players from
elsewhere to play for the national team, by offering them
nationality and money. Ekanga is from Cameroon where he played
top flight football until 2007 and then transferred to former
African champions TP Mazembe Englebert in the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 150th
Prospects: As co-hosts Equatorial Guinea will be hoping for
some return on their investment into two new stadiums and other
infrastructure around the tournament, even if they have never
before played at this level. But they are the lowest ranked of
the 16 competitors and a side in turmoil split into two
factions; a large contingent of Spanish-based players, linked to
the country through birth or their parents, and the other a
group of mercenaries brought in from countries like Brazil,
Colombia, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Justin
Palmer.; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more soccer)