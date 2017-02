Oct 7 African Nations Cup qualifying fixtures this weekend (kick off times GMT):

Group A:

On Saturday

In Monrovia: Liberia v Mali (1500)

In Praia: Cape Verde Islands v Zimbabwe (1500)

Group B:

On Saturday

In Abuja: Nigeria v Guinea (1300)

In Addis Ababa: Ethiopia v Madagascar (1300)

Group C

On Saturday

In Chingola: Zambia v Libya (1500)

In Maputo: Mozambique v Comoros Islands (1300)

Group D

On Sunday

In Algiers: Algeria v Central African Republic (1930)

In Marrakesh: Morocco v Tanzania (1930)

Group E

On Friday

In Kinshasa: DR Congo v Cameroon (1430)

On Sunday

In Pamplemousse: Mauritius v Senegal (1300)

Group F

On Saturday

In Banjul: Gambia v Burkina Faso (1630)

Group G:

On Saturday

In Cairo: Egypt v Niger (1500)

In Nelspruit: South Africa v Sierra Leone (1500)

Group H

On Sunday

In Abidjan: Ivory Coast v Burundi (1400)

In Cotonou: Benin v Rwanda (1400)

Group I

On Saturday

In Khartoum: Sudan v Ghana (1300)

In Somhlolo: Swaziland v Congo (1300)

Group J:

On Saturday

In Bissau: Guinea Bissau v Angola (1400)

In Kampala: Uganda v Kenya (1400)

Group K

On Saturday

In Ndjamena: Chad v Malawi (1500)

In Tunis: Tunisia v Togo (1500)

The group winners and two best runners-up from groups A-E and G-J qualify. The top two teams qualify from Group K.

Botswana, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Senegal have already qualified.

The finals are being played in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon from Jan. 21-Feb. 12 next year.

