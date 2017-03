CAPE TOWN, July 15 African Nations Cup second round, first leg qualifying fixtures (kick off times GMT):

On Saturday: In Freetown: Sierra Leone v Seychelles (1630) In Gaborone: Botswana v Guinea Bissau (1330) In Kampala: Uganda v Mauritania (1300)

On Sunday: In Cotonou: Benin v Malawi (1500) In Dar-es-Salaam: Tanzania v Mozambique (1300) In Maseru: Lesotho v Kenya (1300) In Pointe Noire: Congo v Rwanda (1430)

The return leg is played on the weekend of Aug. 1-3. The aggregate winners advance to the group stage (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)