ACCRA, Sept 2 Asamoah Gyan scored early
as Ghana took a giant leap towards African Nations Cup
qualification with a 2-0 win over Swaziland in their Group I
game on Friday.
Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu scored the other
goal but an expected rout failed to materialise even as
Swaziland continued their losing streak in the preliminaries.
Gyan scored after eight minutes to hint at the start of a
deluge but it took a further 70 minutes for Badu to net the
second for the Black Stars.
Ghana now lead closest rivals Sudan by three points in the
race to finish top of the group although Sudan must still play
their penultimate qualifier, away against the Congo in
Brazzaville on Sunday.
Ghana head to London on Saturday to prepare for a friendly
against Brazil at Craven Cottage on Monday.
