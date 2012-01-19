Jan 19 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Ghana (Group D):

GHANA

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 17

Best performance: Winners in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982; Runners-up in 1968, 1970, 1992 and 2010

Coach: Goran Stevanovic is the latest in a line of Serbian coaches who have brought success to Ghana over the last five years.

Ratomir Dujkovic took the country to the 2006 World Cup finals and under Milovan Rajevac four years later the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals in South Africa. Stevanovic is a former Yugoslav international, who worked as an assistant coach to Ilija Petkovic with the Serbian national side at the 2006 World Cup and on his own later at Partizan Belgrade.

Key players:

Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille). Age: 22 Pos: Forward

The son of former African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele was himself up for the 2011 award after solidifying his place at both club and national team level. Ayew has been a feature of the Ghana side since the 2008 Nations Cup finals, when he was still a teenager, but only since the World Cup in South Africa has he become an integral member of the side.

Marseille, too, have had him back after loan spells out to gain experience and he has extended his contract until 2014.

Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain). Age: 26 Pos: Forward

A missed penalty with the final kick of the game cost Ghana a World Cup semi-final place. There is mostly sympathy for his plight and a spell at Sunderland after the tournament in South Africa added to his growing popularity, although he has since had an acrimonious fall out and gone to the United Arab Emirates on loan.

Gyan is again battling with injury on the eve of another tournament, this time having to overcome a hamstring problem.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Udinese). Age: 23 Pos: Midfielder

A teenage debutant for Ghana in 2008, this will be his third Nations Cup tournament.

Plays a key role in midfield as the creative influence of the team, operating best behind the front pair. Has just played his 100th game in Serie A at Udinese, where he has generally been a regular in the team for the last four seasons. He also played every game for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup finals.

FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 29th

Prospects: Ghana are among the Nations Cup favourites, hoping to capitalise on their World Cup performance 18 months ago. The Black Stars were hamstrung by the absence of key senior players at the last Nations Cup yet reached the final against expectations. Two years on they have a confident and well-honed squad, even if unfit Michael Essien misses out again and they have been handed a tough opening group.

