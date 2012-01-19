Jan 19 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists
Ghana (Group D):
GHANA
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 17
Best performance: Winners in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982;
Runners-up in 1968, 1970, 1992 and 2010
Coach: Goran Stevanovic is the latest in a line of Serbian
coaches who have brought success to Ghana over the last five
years.
Ratomir Dujkovic took the country to the 2006 World Cup
finals and under Milovan Rajevac four years later the Black
Stars reached the quarter-finals in South Africa. Stevanovic is
a former Yugoslav international, who worked as an assistant
coach to Ilija Petkovic with the Serbian national side at the
2006 World Cup and on his own later at Partizan Belgrade.
Key players:
Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille). Age: 22 Pos: Forward
The son of former African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele
was himself up for the 2011 award after solidifying his place at
both club and national team level. Ayew has been a feature of
the Ghana side since the 2008 Nations Cup finals, when he was
still a teenager, but only since the World Cup in South Africa
has he become an integral member of the side.
Marseille, too, have had him back after loan spells out to
gain experience and he has extended his contract until 2014.
Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain). Age: 26 Pos: Forward
A missed penalty with the final kick of the game cost Ghana
a World Cup semi-final place. There is mostly sympathy for his
plight and a spell at Sunderland after the tournament in South
Africa added to his growing popularity, although he has since
had an acrimonious fall out and gone to the United Arab Emirates
on loan.
Gyan is again battling with injury on the eve of another
tournament, this time having to overcome a hamstring problem.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Udinese). Age: 23 Pos: Midfielder
A teenage debutant for Ghana in 2008, this will be his third
Nations Cup tournament.
Plays a key role in midfield as the creative influence of
the team, operating best behind the front pair. Has just played
his 100th game in Serie A at Udinese, where he has generally
been a regular in the team for the last four seasons. He also
played every game for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup finals.
FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 29th
Prospects: Ghana are among the Nations Cup favourites,
hoping to capitalise on their World Cup performance 18 months
ago. The Black Stars were hamstrung by the absence of key senior
players at the last Nations Cup yet reached the final against
expectations. Two years on they have a confident and well-honed
squad, even if unfit Michael Essien misses out again and they
have been handed a tough opening group.
