Jan 18 Asamoah Gyan signaled his recovery
from a hamstring injury with a goal as Ghana completed their
African Nations Cup warm-ups on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over
Platinum Stars.
A fortnight of intense treatment saw Gyan return to full
training at the start of the week and play in the starting
lineup for the Black Stars against the South African premier
league club at Rustenberg's Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.
Fellow forward Andre Ayew also scored.
Gyan, on loan from Sunderland at Al Ain in the United Arab
Emirates, had been doubtful for the tournament and faced an
anxious wait last week before medical staff cleared him in time
for the deadline for the final 23-man squad.
Ghana depart for co-hosts Gabon on Friday and will play
their opening Group D game against Botswana in Franceville on
Tuesday.
