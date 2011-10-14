CAIRO Oct 14 Top-ranked African side Ivory Coast and World Cup finalists Ghana were named top seeds for this month's African Nations Cup draw, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Friday.

They will head either Group B or D at the tournament where co-hosts Equatorial Guinea will be in Group A and Gabon in Group C.

Angola, Guinea, Zambia and Tunisia are ranked second seeds while Burkina Faso, Mali, Morocco and Senegal will be drawn from the third tier.

The lowest tier of teams is made up of newcomers Botswana and Niger plus Libya and Sudan, who qualified at the weekend in the best runners-up slots.

The seedings were determined on previous Nations Cup tournament results. The draw is in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on Oct. 29.

