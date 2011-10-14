CAIRO Oct 14 Top-ranked African side
Ivory Coast and World Cup finalists Ghana were named top
seeds for this month's African Nations Cup draw, the
Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Friday.
They will head either Group B or D at the tournament where
co-hosts Equatorial Guinea will be in Group A and Gabon in Group
C.
Angola, Guinea, Zambia and Tunisia are ranked second seeds
while Burkina Faso, Mali, Morocco and Senegal will be drawn from
the third tier.
The lowest tier of teams is made up of newcomers Botswana
and Niger plus Libya and Sudan, who qualified at the weekend in
the best runners-up slots.
The seedings were determined on previous Nations Cup
tournament results. The draw is in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on
Oct. 29.
