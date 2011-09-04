CAPE TOWN, Sept 4 Unheralded Central African
Republic and Niger continued a series of shock results in the
African Nations Cup qualifiers on Sunday to keep up their hopes
of clinching unlikely places in next year's finals.
Niger's 2-1 win over South Africa and a home draw for
Central African Republic with Morocco meant both countries, with
little previous pedigree in the game, are one win away from a
first-ever appearance at the continental championship.
Kofi Dankwa's 10th minute header and a close-in tap-in just
after half-time from Moussa Maazou, Niger's only European-based
professional, ensured a 2-1 win over South Africa in Niamey and
elevation to the top place in Group G.
Niger, who have a 100 percent home record, have a one-point
lead over Sierra Leone and South Africa but must now keep up
their giant-killing run with an away victory over eliminated
Egypt in October to make sure of winning the group
South Africa, who had not conceded a goal in four previous
qualifiers, are still favourites to finish top as they host
Sierra Leone in the last round of matches next month, but Niger
could still go to the finals as one of two best runners-up.
The same applies to Central African Republic, who had won
just a single Nations Cup qualifier in four decades of
participation before the start of the 2012 preliminaries.
They share top place in Group D with Morocco, both on eight
points, with one game to go.
Sunday's results continued a year of upsets which have seen
defending champions Egypt eliminated and former winners Algeria,
Cameroon, Nigeria and Tunisia all in danger of missing out on
the finals next January.
Nigeria's Super Eagles helped their cause with a 2-0 away
win in Madagascar but are still three points behind Guinea in
Group B.
Veteran centre back Bobo Balde scored just after the half
hour as Guinea beat Ethiopia 1-0 in Conakry.
Uganda needed only a point from their away match in Angola
to qualify for the first time since 1978 but lost 2-0 to
second-half goals from Manucho and Flavio.
Previously unbeaten Uganda, with 10 points from five games,
are still one point clear of Angola at the top of Group J and
can qualify with a win at home to neighbours Kenya in their
final match next month.
Ramadhan Agab scored 13 minutes from time to hand Sudan a
1-0 away win against Congo in Brazzaville that saw them join
Ghana at the top of Group I, which will be decided when last
year's World Cup quarter-finalists visit Khartoum next month.
Zambia went one point above Libya in Group C after winning
2-1 in the Comoros Islands. Zambia host Libya in their final
group game next month.
Along with co-hosts Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, Botswana,
Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Senegal have already qualified.
The last round of qualifiers will be played on the weekend
of October 7-9.
