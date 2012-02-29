By Mark Gleeson
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Feb 29 Striker Eric
Choupo-Moting scored three minutes from time as former winners
Cameroon scraped a 1-0 victory in Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday at
the start of their 2013 African Nations Cup qualifying campaign.
Four-times champions Cameroon, keen to revive flagging
fortunes against weaker opposition, produced a laboured display
in the first round first leg match.
Elsewhere, Democratic Republic of Congo eased to a 4-0
triumph in the Seychelles while Cape Verde Islands won by the
same scoreline in Madagascar.
Alain Kaluyituka scored twice for Congo who were ahead after
just eight minutes.
Dady and Ryan Mendes netted first-half goals to set up
victory for Cape Verde who are emerging as an improving force in
African football.
New cap Sofiane Feghouli, the Valencia striker, grabbed a
57th-minute winner as Algeria came from behind to defeat Gambia
2-1.
Former champions Nigeria, forced to take part in the
early stages of qualifying after missing out on the 2012 finals,
were held to a goalless draw in Rwanda despite the return of
striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni.
YAKUBU OFFSIDE
Yakubu, who had a goal ruled out for offside, was playing
for his country for the first time since the 2010 World Cup and
partnered Peter Odemwingie in attack.
Emmanuel Adebayor was a no-show as Togo lost 2-1 in Kenya,
Allan Wange getting the winning goal midway through the second
half.
Adebayor failed to arrive for the match in Nairobi, much to
coach Didier Six's frustration.
Burundi captain Valery Nahayo struck late as his side won
2-1 against a weakened Zimbabwe who left behind their coach and
several players implicated in an alleged match-fixing scandal.
There was another win for tiny Sao Tome and Principe, who
overcame Lesotho in a preliminary-round tie in January, as they
beat Sierra Leone 2-1.
The return legs are in June. The winners advance to the
final round of qualifiers in September and October and from
there the winners will be drawn with the teams who competed at
the recent Nations Cup finals.
