Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
LONDON Jan 14 The African Nations Cup, which is being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, will be held from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12 and Reuters will move a preview package starting on Jan. 16.
The package - including an overall preview, factboxes for the 16 finalists, previous hosts and winners, winning coaches and leading scorers from past tournaments - will move daily at 0200 from Monday to Friday with masterslug AFRICA-NATIONS/.
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.