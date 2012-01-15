LONDON Jan 14 The African Nations Cup, which is being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, will be held from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12 and Reuters will move a preview package starting on Jan. 16.

The package - including an overall preview, factboxes for the 16 finalists, previous hosts and winners, winning coaches and leading scorers from past tournaments - will move daily at 0200 from Monday to Friday with masterslug AFRICA-NATIONS/.