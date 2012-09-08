By By Mark Gleeson
| CAPE TOWN, Sept 8
CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 Didier Drogba and former
Chelsea team mate Salomon Kalou were among the goal scorers as
the Ivory Coast twice came from behind to beat Senegal 4-2 in an
African Nations Cup qualifier in Abidjan on Saturday.
Gervinho and Max Gradel scored the other goals to give the
Ivorians a two-goal advantage ahead of next month's return leg
in the final round of preliminaries for the 2013 finals in South
Africa.
Three-time winners Cameroon, however, face an uphill
struggle to avoid missing out on qualification for a second
successive tournament after they lost 2-0 to the Cape Verde
Islands.
Nigeria, who also missed out last time, are well-placed
after drawing 2-2 at Liberia while Sudan completed a thrilling
5-3 win over neighbours Ethiopia.
Emmanuel Adebayor marked his first competitive game for Togo
this year with a late equaliser in a 1-1 away draw with 2012
co-hosts Gabon.
Defending champions Zambia, Ghana, Mali and the Central
African Republic were also winners in Saturday's final round,
first leg games, with five fixtures to be played on Sunday.
Senegal stunned the home crowd by taking a 32nd-minute lead
through Dame Ndoye before Kalou equalised soon after halftime.
Papiss Cisse restored Senegal's advantage on the hour mark
and the possibility of an upset against Africa's top-ranked team
loomed large.
Ivory Coast, however, scored three goals in 20 minutes to
turn the match around with Gervinho equalising in the 65th
minute, Drogba adding a penalty soon after and Gradel scoring
the fourth with five minutes to play.
Drogba also had a late effort disallowed.
Cameroon were without forward Samuel Eto'o, who is refusing
to play for his country in protest against the team's
management.
They face a tough task in the return leg of their tie
after Portuguese-based Helton and Djanini scored in Praia for
Cape Verde, who are now poised to qualify for the first time.
WINNING START
Victor Moses was instrumental in Nigeria's away draw in
Monrovia, with the visitors' goals coming from Nosa Igiebor and
an Ike Uche penalty.
Tunisia are also well set after a 2-2 draw in Sierra Leone.
Adebayor, playing just his third international in more than
two years, netted a late equaliser in Libreville to give Togo
hope of qualification.
Zambia, who won the last Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea
and Gabon earlier this year, made a winning start to the defence
of their crown with captain Chris Katongo scoring the only goal
of their qualifier at home to Uganda in Ndola.
Uganda were denied a late equaliser when Zambia goalkeeper
Kennedy Mweene made an important save to deny Emmanuel Okwi
seven minutes from fulltime.
The Nations Cup is usually held every two years, but is
being played in 2013 to accommodate a switch from every even to
every odd year.
The 16 finalists from this year's tournament play a
two-legged tie against teams who won an earlier round of
knockout matches to decide who goes through to the finals to be
played in South Africa in January.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)