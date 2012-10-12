JOHANNESBURG Oct 12 A knee problem has delayed Momo Sissoko's return to international soccer after a break of nearly three years from the Mali side.

The Paris St Germain midfielder last played for Mali at the 2010 African Nations Cup finals and had been due for a return after being called up by new coach Patrice Carteron ahead of Saturday's qualifier in Botswana.

A minor knee complaint had put paid to those plans, the coach said on Friday as the team headed for Botswana from preparations in Johannesburg.

"We discussed it and thought it better he continues to work on his strength and fitness in Paris. He will be back in the next game," Carteron told reporters.

Mali had already lost captain Seydou Keita, striker Mustapha Yattabare and defender Adama Tamboura to injury but enjoy a 3-0 lead from the first leg last month.

Spanish-based midfielder Pape Kouly Diop has been ruled out of Senegal's qualifier against the Ivory Coast in Dakar on Saturday, the Senegalese news agency APS reported.

Diop, who plays for Levante, suffered a knee injury in training on Tuesday,

The Ivory Coast soccer federation said full back Guy Demel would not recover in time from a thigh strain suffered while playing for West Ham against Arsenal last weekend.

Ivory Coast lead 4-2 from the first leg in Abidjan last month.

The aggregate winners of both ties will qualify for next year's Nations Cup finals in South Africa. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)