April 26 Morocco's capital Rabat will host the 2015 African Nations Cup final after the Confederation of African Football changed the tournament dates to Jan. 17-Feb. 8, African football's controlling body said on Saturday.

The change extends by one day the duration of the 16-team tournament after hosts Morocco's proposal that the semi-finals be played on separate days, Feb. 4 and 5, was accepted.

CAF announced that Group A would be played in Marrakech, which also hosts the opening match and where the home side will be placed.

Group B will be based in Agadir, Group C in Rabat and Group D in Tangier.

The draw for the tournament will be held in Rabat on Nov. 26. The qualifying draw, involving 49 countries, is being hosted in Cairo on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)