JOHANNESBURG, June 13 Nigeria returned to winning ways in African Nations Cup qualification on Saturday but former champions South Africa and Zambia suffered embarrassing home draws in their opening matches of the preliminary competition for the 2017 finals.

A new-look Nigeria, who were 2013 champions but failed to qualify for the 2015 finals, overcame a slow start to beat Chad 2-0 in Kaduna but 2012 champions Zambia squandered a late spot kick and were held to a goalless draw by Guinea Bissau in Ndola.

The Gambia, who had been banned for two years from international competition for age cheating, returned with a hard fought 0-0 draw at 1996 winners South Africa in Durban, a match delayed four hours because the match officials from Madagascar arrived late.

Nigeria were held for more than hour by Chad before Gbolahan Salami rifled home in the 63rd minute and Odion Ighalo added a second from a penalty 10 minutes from time. But midfielder Ogenyi Onzi was sent off for shoving an opponent and will miss the Super Eagles' next two qualifiers against Tanzania and Egypt.

Cape Verde were the big winners in Saturday's other qualifiers with a 7-1 thumping of Sao Tome e Principe for their biggest ever margin of victory while Angola beat the Central African Republic 4-0.

Zimbabwe, whose players had to travel some 600km by bus to Malawi after missing their flight, secured a 2-1 away win in Blantyre with a late goal from Khama Billiat, whose intended cross crashed into the top of the net from out on the wing. Zimbabwe were the only team to win away in Saturday's 11 qualifiers.

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal and Uganda were all victorious at home in their respective ties.

Nabil Bentaleb got the last goal as Algeria were too good for the Seychelles in a 4-0 victory in Blida.

Mame Biram Diouf and Sadio Mane were among the scorers as Senegal edged past Burundi 3-1 in Dakar while Modibo Maiga got the opening goal in Mali's 2-0 triumph over South Sudan in Bamako.

There are 12 more qualifiers set for Sunday at the completion of the opening weekend of the preliminaries. The next set of matches are in September.

The winners of the 13 qualifying groups plus the two best runners-up qualify for the finals in Gabon.