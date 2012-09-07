By Mark Gleeson
| CAPE TOWN, Sept 7
CAPE TOWN, Sept 7 Cameroon and Nigeria lead the
list of African heavyweights seeking to restore battered
reputations and move closer to sealing berths at next year's
African Nations Cup in the final round of qualifiers.
Both countries missed out on the last finals earlier this
year but are hoping to return to the continent's top soccer
tournament despite missing key elements of their squads.
Cameroon play away in the Cape Verde Islands without captain
Samuel Eto'o, who is boycotting the team at the end of an eight
month suspension after accusing the national federation of poor
management.
Nigeria, who are also away against Liberia, dropped both
Peter Odemwingie and John Obi Mikel from their squad in an
unexplained decision by new coach Stephen Keshi.
Senegal are also in search of a measure of redemption after
a disastrous Nations Cup tournament in Equatorial Guinea and
have recalled Demba Ba and Moussa Sow for their key tie against
the Ivory Coast away.
The meeting in Abidjan pits two of last year's form sides
together and has been eagerly anticipated since July's draw.
"It's a most important game that will we need to be on form
for because we have the away leg to come in Dakar," Ivorian
captain Didier Drogba told reporters in midweek.
Champions Zambia are also in a tricky tie, hosting the first
leg against Uganda in Ndola.
"It's been the case for a long time that it is always
difficult to qualify for the Nations Cup," said Zambia coach
Herve Renard, who still has the bulk of his Cup winning squad.
Libya are again forced to shift their home match to a
neutral venue because of the security situation in their country
and have chosen Casablanca in Morocco to host Algeria.
The return legs will be played on the weekend of Oct. 12-14
and the 15 winners compete in next year's finals in South Africa
along with the host nation from Jan. 19-Feb. 10.
