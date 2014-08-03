CAPE TOWN Aug 3 Captain Victor Wanyama had to be rescued from irate fans who invaded the pitch in Nairobi on Sunday as Kenya suffered shock elimination from African Nations Cup qualifying at the hands of tiny Lesotho.

The Southampton midfielder was shepherded to safety by police after Kenya were held to a goalless draw and Lesotho held on to their 1-0 advantage from last month's first leg of the playoff tie.

Kenya immediately fired coach Adel Amrouche, a Belgian of Algerian origin, the country's Football Federation said.

Lesotho advance to the group stage along with Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Rwanda, another surprise package who won through the playoffs.

Rwanda needed penalties to eliminate Congo after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Malawi also won on penalties against Benin for whom West Bromwich Albion midfielder Stephane Sessegnon missed the decisive kick in the shootout.

Sierra Leone's progress was confirmed on Thursday when the Seychelles refused to allow them to enter the island due to fears over the Ebola virus and forfeited the game.

The playoff winners now compete in the group qualifiers which start in September.

The playoff winners now compete in the group qualifiers which start in September.

The Nations Cup finals in Morocco run from Jan. 17-Feb. 8 next year. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)