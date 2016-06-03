NOUAKCHOTT, June 3 Cameroon became the third team to book a ticket to next year's African Nations Cup finals after a 1-0 victory in Mauritania on Friday ensured top spot in Group M.

The win, however, was marred when coach Hugo Broos was struck by an object thrown from the crowd.

Midfielder Edgar Salli fired home a volley from outside the area in the 31st minute as the Indomitable Lions qualified for the 18th time, joining Morocco and Algeria in the finals.

Mauritania had Moustapha Diaw sent off with 19 minutes to go in their penultimate match in the group.

Munir Masoud scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Libya as they ended Morocco's 100 percent run in Group F with a 1-1 draw in Tunis.

Libya, banned from playing at home because of the anarchy and conflict that has plagued the country since 2011, were a goal down in the first half at the Rades Stadium after Nabil Dirar netted with a powerful volley from close range.

In Friday's other tie, Tunisia won 3-0 in Djibouti to take over at the top of Group A from Liberia who host Togo on Sunday.

Tunisia now have 10 points, to nine for Liberia, after Naim Sliti paved the way for victory with a debut goal.

Hamdi Harbaoui marked his return after three years away from the international scene with the second goal and the third came in the 59th minute by Taha Yassine Khenissi.

Qualifiers continue on Saturday and Sunday with more countries expected to secure their tickets to the finals. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tony Jimenez)