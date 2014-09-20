ADDIS ABABA, Sept 20 Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Guinea were named future hosts of the African Nations Cup by the Confederation of African Football on Saturday.

A vote of the executive committee, meeting in the Ethiopian capital, awarded Cameroon the 2019 finals and Ivory Coast will stage the 2021 edition.

In an unscheduled announcement CAF also decided to hand Guinea the right to host the 2023 finals.

Algeria and Zambia lost out in the bidding process. The Democratic Republic of Congo had withdrawn from the race two months ago. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer)