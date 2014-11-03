CAIRO Nov 3 The dates for next year's African Nations Cup will not change and Morocco have until the end of the week to confirm they will go ahead with hosting the tournament, the Confederation of African Football said on Monday.

CAF said it was sticking to its plans to host the 16-team tournament from Jan. 17 to Feb. 8 next year despite Morocco seeking a postponement because of fears over the Ebola virus.

CAF said it would consider other possible host countries and take a further decision next week when the executive committee meets in Cairo.

The CAF statement followed a meeting between CAF president Issa Hayatou and the Moroccan government in Rabat on Monday. (Reporting by mark Gleeson, editing by martyn herman)