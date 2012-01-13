ABU DHABI Jan 13 Didier Drogba grabbed
his 50th international goal to help Ivory Coast defeat fellow
African Nations Cup qualifiers Tunisia 2-0 in a warm-up game on
Friday.
The Chelsea striker, winning his 78th cap, converted a
penalty two minutes into the second half after Tunisia captain
Karim Hagui handled.
Drogba had also set up Salomon Kalou for the opener a minute
before the break, producing a well-timed pass from midfield to
set his club mate through on goal.
The Ivorians had to play the last 17 minutes with 10 men
after Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote was dismissed for
an off-the-ball challenge on Mejdi Traoui.
Boubacar Barry made three good second-half saves to keep
Tunisia at bay.
Ivory Coast have another friendly in Abu Dhabi on Monday
against Libya before they head to the Nations Cup finals in
Equatorial Guinea and Gabon which start on Jan. 21.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony
Jimenez)