ABIDJAN Jan 17 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Ivory Coast (Group B):

IVORY COAST

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 18

Best performance: Winner in 1992; Runner-up in 2006

Coach: Francois Zahoui is hoping to emulate the achievement of compatriot Yeo Martial, the last black Africa coach at the helm of a Nations Cup winning side, 20 years ago. The 49-year-old has already broken down barriers, becoming the first African international to play in Serie A when he was a dreadlocked winger with Ascoli in 1981.

Zahoui took over as Ivorian coach from Sven Goran Eriksson after the 2010 World Cup and completed the 2012 Nations Cup qualifiers with a 100 percent record.

Key players:

Didier Drogba (Chelsea). Age: 33 Position: Forward

With 50 international goals, Drogba remains the talisman for the Ivorians even as he approaches his 34th birthday. He will be competing in his fourth Nations Cup having narrowly failed in the last three finals to steer the Elephants to the glory many had predicted for them.

Drogba almost missed the last tournament for the Ivorians, breaking his hand on the eve of the 2010 World Cup but still playing in South Africa with a plastic cast.

Gervinho (Arsenal). Age: 24 Pos: Forward

Gervais Yao Kouassi was the big player in the French league last season, leading unfashionable Lille to the title and earning himself a lucrative transfer to England.

Gervinho followed the traditional route of players who come from ASEC Abidjan, going first to Belgium where he played at Beveren before moving across the border to Le Mans and then Lille. He won a regular berth in the Ivory Coast team during the last Nations Cup finals in Angola but was also in the squad at the 2008 finals in Ghana.

Yaya Toure (Manchester City). Age: 28 Position: Midfielder

The newly crowned African Footballer of the Year is a massive physical presence in the centre of midfield, but with more than 50 caps and widespread international recognition, no longer the 'little brother' of Kolo Toure.

Toure has had a nomadic career, playing at clubs in seven different countries before his move after the 2010 World Cup to England. He has previously played club football in the Ivory Coast, Belgium, Ukraine, Greece, France and won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona.

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 16th

Prospects: The Ivorians have the strongest looking squad and are among the favourites again. But they have been in the same situation for the last two tournaments and flopped against expectations, turning in mediocre and uninspired performances when the pressure proved too much.

They also have a squad that depends too much on Drogba and which is ageing in key departments. This might be a last chance for success.