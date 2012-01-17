ABIDJAN Jan 17 Factbox on African Nations
Cup finalists Ivory Coast (Group B):
IVORY COAST
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 18
Best performance: Winner in 1992; Runner-up in 2006
Coach: Francois Zahoui is hoping to emulate the achievement
of compatriot Yeo Martial, the last black Africa coach at the
helm of a Nations Cup winning side, 20 years ago. The
49-year-old has already broken down barriers, becoming the first
African international to play in Serie A when he was a
dreadlocked winger with Ascoli in 1981.
Zahoui took over as Ivorian coach from Sven Goran Eriksson
after the 2010 World Cup and completed the 2012 Nations Cup
qualifiers with a 100 percent record.
Key players:
Didier Drogba (Chelsea). Age: 33 Position: Forward
With 50 international goals, Drogba remains the talisman for
the Ivorians even as he approaches his 34th birthday. He will be
competing in his fourth Nations Cup having narrowly failed in
the last three finals to steer the Elephants to the glory many
had predicted for them.
Drogba almost missed the last tournament for the Ivorians,
breaking his hand on the eve of the 2010 World Cup but still
playing in South Africa with a plastic cast.
Gervinho (Arsenal). Age: 24 Pos: Forward
Gervais Yao Kouassi was the big player in the French league
last season, leading unfashionable Lille to the title and
earning himself a lucrative transfer to England.
Gervinho followed the traditional route of players who come
from ASEC Abidjan, going first to Belgium where he played at
Beveren before moving across the border to Le Mans and then
Lille. He won a regular berth in the Ivory Coast team during the
last Nations Cup finals in Angola but was also in the squad at
the 2008 finals in Ghana.
Yaya Toure (Manchester City). Age: 28 Position: Midfielder
The newly crowned African Footballer of the Year is a
massive physical presence in the centre of midfield, but with
more than 50 caps and widespread international recognition, no
longer the 'little brother' of Kolo Toure.
Toure has had a nomadic career, playing at clubs in seven
different countries before his move after the 2010 World Cup to
England. He has previously played club football in the Ivory
Coast, Belgium, Ukraine, Greece, France and won the UEFA
Champions League with Barcelona.
FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 16th
Prospects: The Ivorians have the strongest looking squad
and are among the favourites again. But they have been in the
same situation for the last two tournaments and flopped against
expectations, turning in mediocre and uninspired performances
when the pressure proved too much.
They also have a squad that depends too much on Drogba and
which is ageing in key departments. This might be a last chance
for success.
