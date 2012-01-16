Jan 16 Factbox on African Nations Cup
finalists Libya (Group A):
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 2
Best performance: Runners-up in 1982
Coach: Brazilian Marcos Paqueta went nine months without a
salary during the recent Libyan conflict yet remained determined
to keep working with the team, eventually engineering their
fairytale qualification to the finals despite a fractured
country and team.
Paqueta coached Saudi Arabia at the 2006 World Cup finals
and had success with Brazil at the 2003 Under-20 World Cup and
Under-17 World Cup. As a player he was on the books of Vasco da
Gama and his previous coaching experience in Brazil includes
stints at Flamengo and Fluminense.
Key players:
Ahmed Zuway (CA Bizerte). Age: 29 Position: Forward
Tall and gangly striker who is the target man for the Libyan
side and one of four players in the current squad who competed
at their last Nations Cup finals appearance in 2006.
Originally from Benghazi, he made his name at Tripoli club
Al Ittihad but since the Libyan revolution has finally been able
to play abroad in neighbouring Tunisia.
Walid Al Khatroushi (Al Ittihad). Age: 26 Position:
Midfielder
Sprightly winger who has won off-field fame in recent months
after the revelation he was among the rebel fighters that helped
topple the Muammar Gaddafi regime.
He has said other fighters attempted to protect him from
frontline action because of his status as a footballer. Played
for his club in the African Champions League and also had a
brief spell at JS Kabylie in Algeria.
Samir Aboud (Al Ittihad). Age: 39 Position: Goalkeeper
Brought back at the age of 39 for Libya's last qualifying
match in the Nations Cup preliminaries and proved the hero of
their unlikely progress to the finals with a stellar
performance.
Debuted for Libya when they returned after a four-year ban,
because of United Nations sanctions, in 1997 and was at the 2006
Nations Cup finals, albeit not as first choice. He has won nine
Libyan league titles with his Tripoli-based club.
FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 63rd
Prospects: Libya will hope the adrenaline of their
qualifying campaign, fueled by energy of the political
revolution in their country, will still be evident at the
finals.
There has been no organised football in the north African
country since March but over the last months Libya's national
team have trained extensively, mainly at camps in the Middle
East.
A lack of experience will likely cost them in a tough group
but if they win their opening match against co-hosts Equatorial
Guinea, they could again kick-start the momentum that saw them
qualify against all odds.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Mark
Meadows.; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more soccer)