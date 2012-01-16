Jan 16 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Libya (Group A):

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 2

Best performance: Runners-up in 1982

Coach: Brazilian Marcos Paqueta went nine months without a salary during the recent Libyan conflict yet remained determined to keep working with the team, eventually engineering their fairytale qualification to the finals despite a fractured country and team.

Paqueta coached Saudi Arabia at the 2006 World Cup finals and had success with Brazil at the 2003 Under-20 World Cup and Under-17 World Cup. As a player he was on the books of Vasco da Gama and his previous coaching experience in Brazil includes stints at Flamengo and Fluminense.

Key players:

Ahmed Zuway (CA Bizerte). Age: 29 Position: Forward

Tall and gangly striker who is the target man for the Libyan side and one of four players in the current squad who competed at their last Nations Cup finals appearance in 2006.

Originally from Benghazi, he made his name at Tripoli club Al Ittihad but since the Libyan revolution has finally been able to play abroad in neighbouring Tunisia.

Walid Al Khatroushi (Al Ittihad). Age: 26 Position: Midfielder

Sprightly winger who has won off-field fame in recent months after the revelation he was among the rebel fighters that helped topple the Muammar Gaddafi regime.

He has said other fighters attempted to protect him from frontline action because of his status as a footballer. Played for his club in the African Champions League and also had a brief spell at JS Kabylie in Algeria.

Samir Aboud (Al Ittihad). Age: 39 Position: Goalkeeper

Brought back at the age of 39 for Libya's last qualifying match in the Nations Cup preliminaries and proved the hero of their unlikely progress to the finals with a stellar performance.

Debuted for Libya when they returned after a four-year ban, because of United Nations sanctions, in 1997 and was at the 2006 Nations Cup finals, albeit not as first choice. He has won nine Libyan league titles with his Tripoli-based club.

FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 63rd

Prospects: Libya will hope the adrenaline of their qualifying campaign, fueled by energy of the political revolution in their country, will still be evident at the finals.

There has been no organised football in the north African country since March but over the last months Libya's national team have trained extensively, mainly at camps in the Middle East.

A lack of experience will likely cost them in a tough group but if they win their opening match against co-hosts Equatorial Guinea, they could again kick-start the momentum that saw them qualify against all odds.