Jan 19 Factbox on African Nations Cup
finalists Mali (Group D):
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 6
Best performance: Runners-up 1972
Coach: Alain Giresse played in the World Cup finals with
France and was a member of their European Championship winning
side in 1984. His coaching career has been much less
distinguished with spells at Toulouse and Paris St Germain in
Ligue 1 and overseas assignments at Royal Armed Forces of
Morocco, Georgia's national team, Gabon and Mali. He took Gabon
to the last Nations Cup finals but was fired after they narrowly
missed out on the last eight.
Key players:
Seydou Keita (Barcelona). Age: 32. Pos: Midfielder
Keita was a teenage prodigy at Olympique Marseille but
failed to deliver on his early promise and spent time at Lorient
and Racing Lens gaining experience, before moving to Spain in
2007. His transfer from Sevilla to Barcelona in May 2008 was
valued at some 14-million Euros. Keita hails from a strong
family pedigree, as his uncle Salif Keita was the first-ever
African Footballer of the Year in 1970 and Keita himself
finished runner-up in 2011.
Modibo Maiga (Sochaux). Age: 24. Pos: Striker
Free-scoring striker whose failed medical test scuppered a
proposed move to Newcastle United this month. He has been in
dispute with struggling Sochaux in recent months over his desire
to move to England. Played at the last Nations Cup finals in
2010 and has played at Raja Casablanca in Morocco and Le Mans in
France.
Abdou Traore (Girondins Bordeaux). Age: 23. Pos: Midfielder
A member of Girondins Bordeaux's youth academy, who was
given his debut in the first team in a UEFA Cup tie in 2007.
Played his first match for Mali just two years later and was in
the squad at the last Nations Cup tournament in Angola.
FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 67th
Prospects: Mali were among the fancied sides at the last
Nations Cup because of the presence of genuine world stars in
Mahamadou Diarra, Seydou Keita, Frederic Kanoute and Momo
Sissoko. But they flopped under the burden of expectation,
crashing out in the first round. This time round only Keita
remains and is the new leader of a younger group of players who
will likely find competing easier without the constraints of
being among the favourites.
