LIBREVILLE Jan 20 Mali have made two
changes to their African Nations Cup finals squad, bringing in
defender Ousmane Berthe and midfielder Souleymane Keita ahead of
their opening Group D match against Guinea in Gabon on Tuesday.
A thigh strain suffered by Toulouse defender Mohamed Fofana
in a training match on Sunday will not heal in time while
Danish-based midfielder Khalilou Traore is out with injury,
officials said on Friday.
Berthe, who played at the last tournament in Angola, is
brought in to replace Fofana while Keita of Turkish club
Sivasspor returns to the squad in place of Traore.
Both Berthe and Keita had been in the preliminary squad
selected for the tournament but were cut last week when Mali
submitted their 23-man list.
Teams are allowed to replace injured players before the
opening match of the affected side, according to competition
regulations.
Mali have already been hit by injury in recent months with
the AJ Auxerre defensive pair of Amadou Sidibe and Adama
Coulibaly sidelined.
Botswana, Ghana and Guinea are also in Group D. Mali's
opening game against Guinea is in Franceville, Gabon.
