BAMAKO Jan 12 Defender Amadou Sidibe has been ruled out of the African Nations Cup finals after failing to recover in time from injury as Mali settled on their 23-man squad for the forthcoming tournament.

Sidibe joins his AJ Auxerre team mate Adama Coulibaly on the sidelines.

Left back Sidibe had been named in Alain Giresse's preliminary squad but was unable to train with the team as he had not properly recovered from groin surgery two months ago.

Coulibaly has a thigh strain and had already been ruled out of a second successive tournament because of injury.

Included in the squad, released by the Mali Football Federation on Thursday, is uncapped French-born midfielder Samba Diakite, called-up for the first time.

Mali compete in Group D against Botswana, Ghana and Guinea.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Soumbeyla Diakite (Stade Malien), Oumar Sissoko (Metz), Alimamy Sogoba (Real Bamako)

Defenders: Idrissa Coulibaly (Esperance), Ousmane Coulibaly (Stade Brest), Drissa Diakite (Nice), Mohamed Fofana (Toulouse), Cedric Kante (Panathinaikos), Abdoulaye Maiga (USM Alger), Mouhamadou Ndiaye (Vitoria Guimaraes), Adama Tamboura (Metz)

Midfielders: Samba Diakite (Nancy), Seydou Keita (Barcelona), Sidi Kone (Olympique Lyon), Samba Sow (Racing Lens) Abdou Traore (Girondins Bordeaux), Bakaye Traore (Nancy), Kalilou Traore (OB Odense), Mahamane Traore (Metz)

Forwards: Garra Dembele (SC Freiburg), Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux), Modibo Maiga (Sochaux), Mustapha Yatabare (En Avant Guingamp). (Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)