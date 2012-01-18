Jan 18 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Morocco (Group C):

MOROCCO

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 13

Best performance: Winners in 1976; Runners-up in 2004

Coach: Former Belgian international Eric Gerets has been Morocco coach for just over a year and amassed a record of four wins, three draws and two loses. More importantly he has proved a charismatic presence in Morocco's bid to establish a new team in the wake of their failure to qualify for both the 2010 World Cup and Nations Cup tournaments.

Gerets won the European Cup as player at PSV Eindhoven and competed at three World Cup finals. As a coach he has won the championships in Belgium, Netherlands and Turkey while he also took charge of Olympique Marseille and two Bundesliga clubs.

Key players:

Oussama Assaidi (SC Heerenveen). Age: 23. Pos: Midfielder

Ball wizard who is being widely tipped as one of the next shining lights of African football. Made his national team debut last February and has quickly ensured a berth for himself in the starting lineup, scoring a goal in a vital qualifier against Algeria in June. He scored seven goals in the first half of the current Dutch league season.

Mehdi Benatia (Udinese). Age: 24 Pos: Defender

Former French junior international who had trials at both Chelsea and Manchester United before signing for Olympique Marseille and being sent out on loan.

He then signed as a virtual unknown for Udinese, penning a five-year contract in early 2010, but quickly established himself as a regular. Morocco supporters widely regard him as the best player in their side.

Mbark Boussoufa (Anzhi Makhachkala). Age: 27 Pos: Midfielder.

Twice voted the best player in Belgium during his time at Anderlecht, Boussoufa is now playing alongside Samuel Eto'o - and earning a veritable fortune - at the eccentric Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala. He was born in Netherlands and was a junior at Ajax Amsterdam.

FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 61st

Prospects: Morocco will be heavily fancied to finish top of Group C and go on to at least reach the final four. Their side has been transformed into a quick paced, dynamic outfit by coach Gerets. A tough opening group will also give the Moroccans a platform of confidence to potentially go all the way .

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Mark Meadows)