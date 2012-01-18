Jan 18 Factbox on African Nations Cup
finalists Morocco (Group C):
MOROCCO
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 13
Best performance: Winners in 1976; Runners-up in 2004
Coach: Former Belgian international Eric Gerets has been
Morocco coach for just over a year and amassed a record of four
wins, three draws and two loses. More importantly he has proved
a charismatic presence in Morocco's bid to establish a new team
in the wake of their failure to qualify for both the 2010 World
Cup and Nations Cup tournaments.
Gerets won the European Cup as player at PSV Eindhoven and
competed at three World Cup finals. As a coach he has won the
championships in Belgium, Netherlands and Turkey while he also
took charge of Olympique Marseille and two Bundesliga clubs.
Key players:
Oussama Assaidi (SC Heerenveen). Age: 23. Pos: Midfielder
Ball wizard who is being widely tipped as one of the next
shining lights of African football. Made his national team debut
last February and has quickly ensured a berth for himself in the
starting lineup, scoring a goal in a vital qualifier against
Algeria in June. He scored seven goals in the first half of the
current Dutch league season.
Mehdi Benatia (Udinese). Age: 24 Pos: Defender
Former French junior international who had trials at both
Chelsea and Manchester United before signing for Olympique
Marseille and being sent out on loan.
He then signed as a virtual unknown for Udinese, penning a
five-year contract in early 2010, but quickly established
himself as a regular. Morocco supporters widely regard him as
the best player in their side.
Mbark Boussoufa (Anzhi Makhachkala). Age: 27 Pos:
Midfielder.
Twice voted the best player in Belgium during his time at
Anderlecht, Boussoufa is now playing alongside Samuel Eto'o -
and earning a veritable fortune - at the eccentric Russian club
Anzhi Makhachkala. He was born in Netherlands and was a junior
at Ajax Amsterdam.
FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 61st
Prospects: Morocco will be heavily fancied to finish top of
Group C and go on to at least reach the final four. Their side
has been transformed into a quick paced, dynamic outfit by coach
Gerets. A tough opening group will also give the Moroccans a
platform of confidence to potentially go all the way .
