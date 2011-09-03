WINDHOEK, Sept 3 Burkina Faso became the
third team to qualify for next year's African Nations Cup
finals without even playing on Saturday although they must still
wait to hear the outcome of a protest.
A 1-0 win for Namibia over the Gambia in Windhoek on
Saturday ensured that Burkina Faso cannot be caught at the top
of the three-team Group F standings.
However, the Burkinabe face a protest from Namibia that they
used an ineligible player in qualifying matches in March and
June. Cameroon-born defender Herve Zengue played in home and
away wins over Namibia on the basis of an alleged marriage to a
Burkinabe women.
Namibia are arguing he did not fulfil FIFA's criteria to
qualify to play for Burkina Faso.
The Confederation of African Football's disciplinary
committee will hear the protest in Cairo later this month.
If Namibia win their case they could be awarded six points
and after Saturday's win earn an unexpected route to the finals.
Already qualified along with co-hosts Equatorial Guinea and
Gabon are Botswana and the Ivory Coast.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Martyn
Herman)