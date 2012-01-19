By Mark Gleeson
CAPETOWN
CAPETOWN Jan 19 Senegal have never won
the African Nations Cup but after a series of devastating
performances in the qualifers are among the favourites in what
is viewed as one of the most open tournaments in decades.
Ghana, the Ivory Coast and Morocco are also touted as
leading challengers as the absence of several of the continent's
perennial favourites from the 2012 finals, which kick off on
Saturday, presents the possibility of change in the pecking
order of the African game.
Senegal, who came within a penalty kick of winning the title
10 years ago, have emerged from the qualifiers as the form team
after securing top spot in their group with two matches still to
play.
Their squad is full of talent and boasts a frontline of
Moussa Sow, top scorer in Ligue 1 last season, and Pape Demba
Cisse, who was runner-up in the Bundesliga scoring stakes.
They present a formidable proposition at the three-week
tournament, co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
"But we can do better and we are going to increase the level
of attacking intensity," said coach Amara Traore after a win
over Kenya's under-23 team in a warm-up game.
Of the quartet of favourites, Senegal are the only country
never to have won before but the others have not exactly been
swimming in a sea of success lately.
The Ivorians' only Nations Cup triumph was 20 years ago and
it is 30 since Ghana won the last of their four titles. Morocco
are seeking to revive past glories which include a solitary
Nations Cup title in 1976 and four appearances at the World Cup
finals.
'WIDE OPEN'
"It is a tournament which is wide open, there could be lots
of shocks and twists for the spectators to enjoy," predicted
former South Africa coach Trott Moloto, who took his side to
third place in the 2000 edition.
The Ivory Coast had been heavily fancied at the last three
tournaments but fell short of expectations.
"We will again be favoured despite the presence of several
dangerous outsiders and the two co-hosts and it is a status that
we need to manage psychologically better," coach Francois Zahoui
told reporters in Abu Dhabi this week.
Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is again the central figure in
the team, even if compatriot Yaya Toure was named African
Footballer of the Year last month.
After disappointing in the last three editions, Drogba will
be under close scrutiny as the 33-year-old is running out of
time in his search for honours at national team level.
The last of Ghana's four titles came when Abedi Pele was a
17-year-old sensation and a catalyst for their triumph in 1982.
His two sons are selected in a squad seeking to kick on from the
quarter-final placing at the 2010 World Cup and a runners-up
berth at the last Nations Cup.
"We have the team spirit and that is great going into such a
competition," captain John Mensah said at their training camp in
South Africa.
HOLDERS MISSING
Missing from this year's 16-nation field are holders Egypt,
who won an unprecedented third successive title two years ago,
Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa.
They all failed to qualify in a preliminary tournament full
of shock results.
In their place come unheralded countries like Botswana and
Niger, who are both debutants, while co-hosts Equatorial Guinea
are also new to the finals.
Libya are the most remarkable of the qualifiers, overcoming
incredible odds stacked against them by the uprising in the
country that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi but also left their
footballing infrastructure in tatters.
They had to play all but one of their qualifiers outside of
Libya yet ended the preliminaries unbeaten.
Libya will open the tournament against Equatorial Guinea in
Bata on Saturday.
