Oct 30 Draw for the 2013 African Nations Cup qualifiers released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday:

First Round:

Seychelles v Swaziland

Sao Tome and Principe v Lesotho

Ties to be played over two legs. Team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg.

Second Round

Ethiopia v Benin

Rwanda v Nigeria

Congo v Uganda

Burundi v Zimbabwe

Algeria v Gambia

Kenya v Togo

Sao Tome and Principe or Lesotho v Sierra Leone

Guinea Bissau v Cameroon

Chad v Malawi

Seychelles or Swaziland v DR Congo

Tanzania v Mozambique

Central African Republic v Egypt

Madagascar v Cape Verde Islands

Liberia v Namibia

Third Round

The 14 winners of the second round ties will be joined by 16 finalists from the 2012 African Nations Cup finals - Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia and Zambia.

Ties to be played over two legs. Aggregate winners qualify for the finals to join hosts South Africa, who are automatically qualified

All qualifying matches to be played in the first half of 2012 with exact dates to be communicated later, CAF said.

