Oct 30 Draw for the 2013 African Nations Cup
qualifiers released by the Confederation of African Football
(CAF) on Sunday:
First Round:
Seychelles v Swaziland
Sao Tome and Principe v Lesotho
Ties to be played over two legs. Team mentioned first plays
at home in the first leg.
Second Round
Ethiopia v Benin
Rwanda v Nigeria
Congo v Uganda
Burundi v Zimbabwe
Algeria v Gambia
Kenya v Togo
Sao Tome and Principe or Lesotho v Sierra Leone
Guinea Bissau v Cameroon
Chad v Malawi
Seychelles or Swaziland v DR Congo
Tanzania v Mozambique
Central African Republic v Egypt
Madagascar v Cape Verde Islands
Liberia v Namibia
Ties to be played over two legs. Team mentioned first plays
at home in the first leg.
Third Round
The 14 winners of the second round ties will be joined by 16
finalists from the 2012 African Nations Cup finals - Angola,
Botswana, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea,
Ivory Coast, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Senegal, Sudan,
Tunisia and Zambia.
Ties to be played over two legs. Aggregate winners qualify
for the finals to join hosts South Africa, who are automatically
qualified
All qualifying matches to be played in the first half of
2012 with exact dates to be communicated later, CAF said.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tom
Pilcher)