CAPE TOWN, June 1 Results of African Nations Cup qualifying first round, second leg matches this weekend. On Sunday In Harare: Zimbabwe 2 Tanzania 2 First leg: 0-1; Tanzania won 3-2 on aggregate In Lobatse: Botswana 1 Burundi 0 First leg: 0-0; Botswana won 1-0 on aggregate In Malabo: Equatorial Guinea 3 Mauritania 0 First leg: 0-1; Equatorial Guinea won 3-1 on aggregate In Maseru: Lesotho 2 Liberia 0 First leg: 0-1; Lesotho won 2-1 on aggregate In Pointe Noire: Congo 3 Namibia 0 First leg: 0-1; Congo won 3-1 on aggregate In Porto Novo: Benin 2 Sao Tome e Principe 0 First leg: 2-0; Benin won 4-0 on aggregate On Saturday: In Bissau: Guinea Bissau 3 Central African Republic 1 First leg: 0-0; Guinea Bissau won 3-1 on aggregate In Freetown: Sierra Leone 1 Swaziland 0 First leg: 1-1; Sierra Leone won 2-1 on aggregate In Kampala: Uganda 1 Madagascar 0 First leg: 1-2; Uganda won on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw In Kigali: Rwanda 3 Libya 0 First leg: 0-0; Rwanda won 3-0 on aggregate In Ndjamena: Chad 3 Malawi 1 First leg: 0-2; Malawi won on the away goals rule after a 3-3 aggregate draw On Friday In Khartoum, Sudan: South Sudan 0 Mozambique 0 First leg: 0-5; Mozambique won 5-0 on aggregate In Mitsamiouli: Comoros Islands 1 Kenya 1 First leg: 0-1; Kenya won 2-1 on aggregate The winners advance to the second round of qualifying in July and August. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)