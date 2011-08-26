By Mark Gleeson
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South Africa's announcement
that they have agreed to replace Libya as hosts of the 2013
African Nations Cup finals is premature, the Confederation of
African Football said on Friday.
CAF's general secretary Hicham El Amrani said an agreement
between South Africa and Libya to swap the dates of future
tournaments they are to host still needed to be ratified by
African football's executive committee, which meets late next
month in Cairo.
"We are disappointed that the South African Football
Association has chosen to make public these discussions and
plans before the matter is discussed by our executive
committee," El Amrani told Reuters.
"It would have been correct to have waited until it is
discussed and ratified. It is premature and it has upset us that
there has been this breach of protocol."
South Africa, who hosted last year's World Cup finals, made
public on Thursday an agreement with Libya over the hosting of
the 2013 and 2017 finals. They released a surprise brief
statement on their website.
Libya were due to host the 2013 finals but have swapped with
South Africa, who had been designated the 2017 event, after
discussions between the two country's football associations.
The conflict in Libya has halted almost all footballing
activity in the country since March.
The next Nations Cup finals are to be co-hosted by
Equatorial Guinea and Gabon in January and February after which
the tournament switches to every odd year.
Morocco are the hosts in 2015.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer