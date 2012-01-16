Jan 16 Factbox on African Nations Cup
finalists Senegal (Group A):
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 11
Best performance: Runners-up in 2002
Coach: Amara Traore , 46, was a member of Senegal's squad
that finished runners-up at the 2002 finals and then went onto
reach the World Cup quarter-finals six months later.
He spent his playing career in France, with more than 200
games at Gueugnon in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. Senegal appointed him
coach in 2009 and he has recently signed a new contract on the
back of an impressive qualifying campaign in which Senegal
easily disposed of former winners Cameroon and the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
Key players:
Moussa Sow (Lille). Age: 25 Position: Forward
French-born forward who played at under-21 level for the
French before switching his allegiance to the country where his
parents hail from. He was top scorer in Ligue 1 last season with
25 goals, including the strike that secured the championship for
his club. Lille had picked up him on a free transfer from Stade
Rennes in 2010. He also got vital goals for Senegal in the
Nations Cup qualifiers.
Souleymane Diawara (Olympique Marseille). Age: 33 Position:
Defender
Imposing central defender who has also played at Girondins
Bordeaux and in the English Premier League with Charlton
Athletic and cost Marseille 7 million euros ($8.87 million)
when he signed a four year deal in 2009. He has been a member of
the Senegal squad for almost a decade, playing at three Nations
Cup finals between 2004 and 2008. Holds a quirky record in
France where he has won four League Cup winners' medals, more
than any other player.
Demba Ba (Newcastle United). Age: 26 Position: Forward
One of a large contingent of French-born players in the
Senegal squad who goes into the tournament on the back of a
impressive first half of the Premier League season at Newcastle.
His place in the Senegal starting lineup is still not secure but
he got a key goal in the qualifiers against Cameroon and last
week in a warm-up match against Sudan. His career started at
Rouen in France and has seen him also play in Belgium and at
Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.
FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 44th
Prospects: Senegal have a new generation of players with the
ability to match, or even better, their golden performance of a
decade ago when the 2002 side went to the World Cup
quarter-finals and lost on penalties in the Nations Cup finals
to Cameroon.
Senegal produced a steam-roller performance in the 2012
qualifying campaign, beating Cameroon and DR Congo to take top
place in their group with two matches still to play. Their squad
draws heavily from players in Ligue 1 although their Achilles
heel is the goalkeeping berth with little international
experience between the trio selected.
