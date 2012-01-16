Jan 16 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Senegal (Group A):

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 11

Best performance: Runners-up in 2002

Coach: Amara Traore , 46, was a member of Senegal's squad that finished runners-up at the 2002 finals and then went onto reach the World Cup quarter-finals six months later.

He spent his playing career in France, with more than 200 games at Gueugnon in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. Senegal appointed him coach in 2009 and he has recently signed a new contract on the back of an impressive qualifying campaign in which Senegal easily disposed of former winners Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Key players:

Moussa Sow (Lille). Age: 25 Position: Forward

French-born forward who played at under-21 level for the French before switching his allegiance to the country where his parents hail from. He was top scorer in Ligue 1 last season with 25 goals, including the strike that secured the championship for his club. Lille had picked up him on a free transfer from Stade Rennes in 2010. He also got vital goals for Senegal in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

Souleymane Diawara (Olympique Marseille). Age: 33 Position: Defender

Imposing central defender who has also played at Girondins Bordeaux and in the English Premier League with Charlton Athletic and cost Marseille 7 million euros ($8.87 million) when he signed a four year deal in 2009. He has been a member of the Senegal squad for almost a decade, playing at three Nations Cup finals between 2004 and 2008. Holds a quirky record in France where he has won four League Cup winners' medals, more than any other player.

Demba Ba (Newcastle United). Age: 26 Position: Forward

One of a large contingent of French-born players in the Senegal squad who goes into the tournament on the back of a impressive first half of the Premier League season at Newcastle. His place in the Senegal starting lineup is still not secure but he got a key goal in the qualifiers against Cameroon and last week in a warm-up match against Sudan. His career started at Rouen in France and has seen him also play in Belgium and at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 44th

Prospects: Senegal have a new generation of players with the ability to match, or even better, their golden performance of a decade ago when the 2002 side went to the World Cup quarter-finals and lost on penalties in the Nations Cup finals to Cameroon.

Senegal produced a steam-roller performance in the 2012 qualifying campaign, beating Cameroon and DR Congo to take top place in their group with two matches still to play. Their squad draws heavily from players in Ligue 1 although their Achilles heel is the goalkeeping berth with little international experience between the trio selected.