KHARTOUM Jan 12 Sudan have named the
following 23-man squad for the Jan. 21-Feb. 12 African Nations
Cup finals.
They play in Group B against Angola, Burkina Faso and the
Ivory Coast.
Goalkeepers: Bahaeldin Abdallah (Al Merreikh), Mahjoub El
Moez (Al Hilal), Akram El Hadi Salem (Al Merreikh)
Defenders: Nagmaldien Abdullah (Al Merreikh), Ahmed Al Basha
(Al Merreikh), Mowaia Bashir (Ittihad Madani), Saifeldin Ali
Idris (Al Hilal), Bala Jaber (Al Merreikh), Ahmed Khalifa (Al
Hilal), Musab Omar (Al Merreikh)
Midfielders: Yousef Alaeldin (Al Hilal), Mohamed Al Tahir
(Al Hilal), Ahmed Bashir (Al Hilal), Badreldin El Doud (Al
Merreikh), Nazir Hamed (Al Hilal), Amir Kamal (Al Merreikh),
Haitham Mostafa (Al Hilal), Faisal Musa (Al Merreikh), Mohammed
Mussi (Al Nur)
Forwards: Ramadan Alagab (Al Mourada), Abdulrahman Hassan
(Al Merreikh), Mohammed Sheikh Eldin (Al Hasahesa), Mudather
Tayeb (Al Hilal).
