KHARTOUM Jan 17 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Sudan (Group B):

SUDAN

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 7

Best performance: Winners in 1970; Runners-up in 1959 and 1963

Coach: Mohamed 'Mazda' Abdallah is a former national team captain and led Sudan to their first Nations Cup appearance in 32 years in 2008, but then replaced afterwards, only to return a year later for a second spell in charge. The 58-year-old had been first appointed national team coach in September 2004. As a player, Abdallah was a Sudanese international between 1975 and 1986.

Key players:

Haitham Mostafa (Al Hilal). Age: 34 Position: Midfielder

Team captain and an industrious presence in the midfield, with considerable experience including competing in the 2008 Nations Cup finals in Ghana. He has been in the national team for the last 15 years and with his club Al Hilal won honours almost continually, including 11 league titles and several appearances in the latter stages of the African Champions League.

Yousef Alaeldin (Al Hilal). Age: 30 Position: Midfielder

Fiery, defensive midfielder with a tall frame and a stinging tackle, who said in a recent interview he was hoping to become the first Sudan player to win a transfer to a top European club, using the Nations Cup stage as a shop-window for his skills.

Mahjoub El Moez (Al Hilal). Age: 33 Position: Goalkeeper

Veteran goalkeeper who has often found himself in the firing line and capable of keeping his goal in tact. Frequent winner of the Sudanese championship with Al Hilal and has a long history of competing in all of Africa's top club competitions.

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 113th

Prospects: Sudan have been growing in strength and performance, much of it on the back of recent performances in African club competition by their leading sides Al Hilal and Al Merreikh, who provide the vast majority of the squad for this Nations Cup tournament.

Hard to beat at home but traditionally brittle on the road, Sudanese teams have now developed a much tougher attitude and a stronger mental approach. But they still lack any real international experience with all of their players drawn from clubs in Sudan.