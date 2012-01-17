KHARTOUM Jan 17 Factbox on African
Nations Cup finalists Sudan (Group B):
SUDAN
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 7
Best performance: Winners in 1970; Runners-up in 1959 and
1963
Coach: Mohamed 'Mazda' Abdallah is a former national team
captain and led Sudan to their first Nations Cup appearance in
32 years in 2008, but then replaced afterwards, only to return a
year later for a second spell in charge. The 58-year-old had
been first appointed national team coach in September 2004. As a
player, Abdallah was a Sudanese international between 1975 and
1986.
Key players:
Haitham Mostafa (Al Hilal). Age: 34 Position: Midfielder
Team captain and an industrious presence in the midfield,
with considerable experience including competing in the 2008
Nations Cup finals in Ghana. He has been in the national team
for the last 15 years and with his club Al Hilal won honours
almost continually, including 11 league titles and several
appearances in the latter stages of the African Champions
League.
Yousef Alaeldin (Al Hilal). Age: 30 Position: Midfielder
Fiery, defensive midfielder with a tall frame and a stinging
tackle, who said in a recent interview he was hoping to become
the first Sudan player to win a transfer to a top European club,
using the Nations Cup stage as a shop-window for his skills.
Mahjoub El Moez (Al Hilal). Age: 33 Position: Goalkeeper
Veteran goalkeeper who has often found himself in the firing
line and capable of keeping his goal in tact. Frequent winner of
the Sudanese championship with Al Hilal and has a long history
of competing in all of Africa's top club competitions.
FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 113th
Prospects: Sudan have been growing in strength and
performance, much of it on the back of recent performances in
African club competition by their leading sides Al Hilal and Al
Merreikh, who provide the vast majority of the squad for this
Nations Cup tournament.
Hard to beat at home but traditionally brittle on the road,
Sudanese teams have now developed a much tougher attitude and a
stronger mental approach. But they still lack any real
international experience with all of their players drawn from
clubs in Sudan.
