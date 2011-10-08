CHINGOLA, Zambia Oct 8 A heroic defensive display helped Libya force a 0-0 draw in Zambia on Saturday in their decisive African Nations Cup qualifier and in all likelihood earn themselves a place at next year's finals.

The stalemate in Chingola ensured Zambia finished top of Group C by a single point from the unbeaten Libyans, who are likely to also qualify as one of the best-placed runners-up once the weekend's final set of qualifiers are completed.

Libya's 39-year-old goalkeeper Samir Aboud made two crucial first-half saves while there was a plethora of key second-half tackles to deny Zambia's attackers.

Libya also saw the ball bounce back off their crossbar twice but might have scored themselves when Ahmed Zuway headed against the woodwork just after the hour mark.

Libya played all but one of their six-match qualifying programme away from the country after the rebellion against Muammar Gaddafi's regime forced them to schedule two 'home' matches at neutral venues.

Their achievement is made even more remarkable by the fact their domestic league has been suspended since March, denying most of their national team players regular competitive action.

