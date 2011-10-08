By Mark Gleeson
| CHINGOLA, Zambia
CHINGOLA, Zambia Oct 8 A heroic defensive
display helped Libya force a 0-0 draw in Zambia on Saturday in
their decisive African Nations Cup qualifier and in all
likelihood earn themselves a place at next year's finals.
The stalemate in Chingola ensured Zambia finished top of
Group C by a single point from the unbeaten Libyans, who are
likely to also qualify as one of the best-placed runners-up once
the weekend's final set of qualifiers are completed.
Libya's 39-year-old goalkeeper Samir Aboud made two crucial
first-half saves while there was a plethora of key second-half
tackles to deny Zambia's attackers.
Libya also saw the ball bounce back off their crossbar twice
but might have scored themselves when Ahmed Zuway headed against
the woodwork just after the hour mark.
Libya played all but one of their six-match qualifying
programme away from the country after the rebellion against
Muammar Gaddafi's regime forced them to schedule two 'home'
matches at neutral venues.
Their achievement is made even more remarkable by the fact
their domestic league has been suspended since March, denying
most of their national team players regular competitive action.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
