Jan 16 Factbox on African Nations Cup
finalists Zambia (Group A):
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 14
Best performance: Runners-up in 1974 and 1994
Coach: Frenchman Herve Renard returns to take charge of
Zambia for a second successive tournament, having been appointed
in October. Italian Dario Bonetti qualified Zambia for the
tournament but was fired straight after.
Renard left Zambia after the last Nations Cup to become
coach of Angola but was fired after just six months and then
moved on to USM Alger in Algeria. The 43-year-old played at
Cannes in France before working under compatriot Claude LeRoy in
China, England and with Ghana's Black Stars.
Key players:
Chris Katongo (Arminia Bielefeld). Age: 29. Position:
Midfielder
Zambia's captain is now playing in China, after spells in
South Africa, Denmark, Germany and Greece. A quick winger with a
nose for goal, he had two seasons in the Bundesliga with Arminia
Bielefeld. He was promoted to sergeant in the Zambian army after
he scored a hat-trick in a Nations Cup qualifier against South
Africa in 2007, having started his career while pursuing a
career in the military.
Collins Mbesuma (Lamontville Golden Arrows). Age: 27
Position: Forward
A burly striker whose frame often looks largely out of
condition but whose strength is a menace for defenders and who
has a poacher's instinct in the penalty area. Six years ago
Mbesuma won a move to Portsmouth on the back of scoring 30 goals
in a season with South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs, but he barely
made an impression in England and also failed with subsequent
moves to Turkey and Portugal. He is now back playing club
football in Durban, South Africa.
Emmanuel Mayuka (Young Boys Berne) Age: 21 Position:
Forward.
The youngest player at the 2008 Nations Cup finals, after
which he moved to Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. Sold in 2010 to
Switzerland, where he scored vital Europa League goals for Young
Boys and has been a regular in the Swiss league. Played for
Zambia at the World Youth Championship in 2007. Mayuka is a
beneficiary of Zambia's long held policy of fast tracking
promising teenage talent straight into the national team.
FIFA world ranking Dec. 2011: 79th
Prospects: Zambia compete at the Nations Cup for the 11th
time in the last 12 editions, testimony to their consistency.
But the Zambians have only made it past the first round once
since reaching the semi-finals in 1996 - at the last edition in
Angola where they lost to Nigeria on penalties in the
quarter-finals. They have always been a consistent side but
never had individual stars to add impetus to their team nor
enough depth to get to the business end of the tournament.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Justin
Palmer; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more soccer)