NIAMEY May 13 Francois Zahoui, who took the Ivory Coast to the African Nations Cup final three years ago, has been appointed as head coach of Niger, the west African country's football federation said on Wednesday.

Former Ivory Coast striker Zahoui takes over one month before the start of the 2017 Nations Cup qualifiers, when Niger host Namibia on June 14.

Zahoui was coach when the Ivorians finished runners-up at the 2012 finals despite not losing a game or conceding a goal.

They lost the final to Zambia on a penalty shootout.

The 52-year-old Zahoui was recently fired by Guinea's AS Kaloum after a brief three-month spell. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)